Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been granted interim relief in the Cyber department-related p*rnography case. However, his anticipatory bail application is scheduled for the next hearing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra on Wednesday (August 18) as reported by news agency ANI. However, the court has kept his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday (August 25). The relief has been granted for a week by the court giving protection from arrest in the adult videos case.

"Bombay High Court grants interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and keeps his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, 25th August.," ANI reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde was hearing the anticipatory bail plea by Kundra in the 2020 FIR case registered by the Mumbai cyber police based on a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series.

Kundra is behind the bars in a similar case related to adult films filed by the Mumbai police crime branch. Kundra approached the High Court after the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month. In his bail plea, the 45-year-old said that his name is not reflected in the FIR filed by the cyber police last year and he cooperated with the police by giving multiple statements to help in the probe whenever required.

Kundra also claimed that in February 2020, one of his acquaintances approached him to invest in a venture, named Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd. He thought that the concept of the venture was unique as it provided a digital platform for artists to showcase their talents and interact with clients. Therefore, he decided to invest in the business. However, Kundra claimed that he never took an active part in the contract building or content creation of the business. He called himself a 'sleeping partner' in the business. Kundra also said the app “Hotshots” created by the company has nothing to do with p*rnography, as alleged by the police.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha