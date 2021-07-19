Raj Kundra Arrested: According to Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, as quoted by news agency ANI, the Mumbai Police have sufficient evidence to prove the accusations on Raj Kundra and he appears to be the key conspirator in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The 45-year-old businessman was arrested in a case related to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps' pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

According to Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, as quoted by news agency ANI, the Mumbai Police have sufficient evidence to prove the accusations on Raj Kundra and he appears to be the key conspirator in the matter.

Kundra was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police in a case registered in February 2021 for creating and publishing pornographic content. Thereafter, Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, was being investigated by the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police, the commissioner said.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty married the 45-year-old businessman in 2009. Three years after, the couple had their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. The couple was blessed with a daughter last year through surrogacy. Raj Kundra, who was a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals, was also questioned by the Delhi Police in 2013 in a case related to the betting and spot-fixing scandal spread across Indian cricket.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan