When Raj Kundra was taken to his residence his wife Shilpa Shetty had a heated argument with him according to a Dainik Jagran report. The actress also broke down during the interrogation in front of the Mumbai police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been in the news for the past couple of days as her husband Raj Kundra has been accused of producing and distributing p**nographic content through apps. Kundra was sent into judicial custody until July 23 by the Mumbai court but later his custody was extended till July 27.

At the same time, the crime branch team of Mumbai police raided Shetty and Kundra's bungalow at Juhu and also recorded the actress' statement. When Kundra was taken to his residence his wife had a heated argument with him according to a Dainik Jagran report. The actress also broke down during the interrogation in front of the Mumbai police.

Shilpa was shaken and upset when Kundra was brought to his house by the police the report adds. In her statement, Shetty said that she did not know about the exact nature of the content sold by her husband. However, the actress also added that both erotica, p**nography are completely different contents and her husband's app produced erotica movies not p**nography.

Besides denying her involvement in the business, Shetty has also claimed that her husband is also not involved in the business of p**nographic films. She blamed her London-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi stating that it was he who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shetty even claimed that her husband is innocent.

As per the Dainik Jagran report, Shetty told the Crime Branch that her image has got tarnished due to the entire episode. Many brands and contracts have gone out of her hands due to the same. Ever since the news of Kundra's alleged p**nographic racket came out, Shetty has been subject to public humiliation via memes on social media. Amid all this, Shetty is also not seen judging the TV show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this time.

The reason why Shetty has come under the scanner of the Crime Branch is that she had resigned from the position of Director at Viaan Industries which was involved in producing adult content. The police want to investigate whether Shetty benefited in any way from the money generated through the business.

