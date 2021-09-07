Prime Minister Narendra Modi said education should not only be inclusive but also equitable for the development of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several major initiatives to give a push to India's education sector, saying that these measures will play an important role in making the youth future-ready. The prime minister, while addressing the inaugural 'Shikshak Parv' conclave through video-conferencing, asserted that these measures will play an important role in shaping India's future.

PM Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors or CSR contributors for school development.

"Education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. Talking books and audiobooks are part of the education system now. A dictionary for Indian Sign language has been formed. For the first time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in the curriculum," he said.

PM Modi added that these measures will make the education system globally competitive.

The prime minister also hailed the teachers for tackling the challenges and adapting to new teaching skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities and potential of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - these concepts were not known to anyone earlier. Our teachers, our parents, our youth made all these concepts a part of our daily lives. It is now time that we take these capabilities forward," he said.

"Our teachers do not consider their work as mere a profession, teaching for them is emotional and a sacred moral duty. The relation between a teacher and a student is for a lifetime. While teachers in India have the capability to match any global standards, they also have the rich resource of Indian culture." he added.

He further said that the country's teachers have shown enough potential to "get acquainted with new ways such as competency-based teaching, art integration, high-order thinking, and creative and critical thinking" to help make the youth ready for the future in a better way.

PM Modi also lauded the teachers for their contribution to the formulation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"From the formulation of NEP to its implementation, academicians, experts, teachers, and all others have had key roles to play. We have to take this participation to a new level and integrate the society as well," he said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta