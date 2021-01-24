India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has invited trouble with the Varanasi district authorities for his social media post showing him feeding birds amid the outbreak of bird flu across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has invited trouble with the Varanasi district authorities for his social media post showing him feeding birds amid the outbreak of bird flu across the country. With the image going viral, the authorities have promised strict action against the "boatsmen" who did not follow the administration's guidelines and allowed tourists on the boats to feed the birds.

The image, shared from Dhawan's official Twitter handle, showed the cricketer sitting in a boat and feeding what appears to be migratory birds. "Happiness is feeding birds," Dhawan captioned the image.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Varanasi District Magistrate that the authorities would only take action against the boatsmen and not the tourists for following the guidelines.

