New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday (July 13) became the country’s Prime Minister for the fifth time as per the latest media reports. He will be replacing Nepal's current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Deuba was appointed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in accordance with Article 76(5) of the Constitution, reported The Himalayan Times.

This is the fifth time that 74-year-old Deuba is returning to power as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Previously, he served as Nepal’s Prime Minister four times from June 2017-February 2018, June 2004-February 2005, July 2001-October 2002, and September 1995-March 1997.

The decision to elect Deuba comes after the Nepali supreme court on July 12 reinstated the dissolved lower house of Parliament and ordered the appointment of Deuba as Prime Minister within two days.

"Tomorrow (July 13), as per the verdict of the Supreme Court honorable Sher Bahadur Deuba will form a new cabinet for which we would start consultations and discussions. This would be alliance government and we will be holding a discussion about further ways to make it more effective and working addressing concerns of the public that would cover the issues about Covid-19 management, vaccines, corruptions, and others," Baburam Bhattarai, former Prime Minister and one of the leaders of opposition alliance said on July 12 evening.

A total of 146 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) had reached out to Supreme Court with a petition to demand the restoration of the House and appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba, as the next Prime Minister on May 24.

It was on December 20 last year that Nepal plunged into a political crisis when President Bidhya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced elections on April 30 and May 10 on the orders of PM Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha