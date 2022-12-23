Shelly Oberoi Set To Become Delhi MCD Mayor; All You Need To Know About Professor Turned Politician

AMID the ongoing speculation about the next mayor of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Shelly Oberoi as their candidate. The AAP has also named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, who is the son of AAP Matia Mahal MLA Shoib Iqbal, as the deputy mayor.

The election for the next mayor of the National Capital is scheduled to be held on January 6. However, Shelly will most likely win the election because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced that it will not participate in the polls.

The MCD Provisions

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Act, the civic body will have to elect five mayors in five years, starting with a woman as mayor in its first year. In its third year, it will also have to choose an elected councillor from the Scheduled Caste.

The mayor for the civic body can be elected through a poll if the other parties disagree with the candidate chosen by the party in power. Candidates can also be fielded by the opposition, and the candidate with the highest number of votes will be declared mayor. If the opposition does not field any candidates, the candidate chosen by the party in power will be the mayor.

In case of a tie, the special commissioner will conduct a special draw, and the candidate whose name is drawn will be chosen as mayor.

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Shelly Oberoi, the candidate fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is a first-term councillor from the East Patel Nagar ward. Earlier, she was a visiting professor at Delhi University.

Oberoi did her Ph.D. from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies. She is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) and has won several awards at different conferences.

The last day for filing nominations is Tuesday, December 27.