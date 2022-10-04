Sheena Bora Murder Case: Step Brother Rahul Mukerjea Testifies, Confesses To Forging Marriage Certificates With Her

A day after Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, was cross-examined before special CBI judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar in connection with the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle said that "Rahul forged a marriage registration certificate with Sheena Bora. Also fabricated a leave & license agreement to stay in Domnic & Melanie Machado's house & cheated them & the govt."

Indrani's advocate also alleged that Rahul Mukherjea confessed to all the deeds in the court on Tuesday, October 4. In response to the question, Rahul Mukerjea admitted he was in a physical relationship with Sheena even after coming to know she was Indrani's daughter and "technically" his step-sister.

"It is true I had no hesitation moral or ethical to continue a relationship with Sheena Bora after realizing she is my step sister and Indrani's daughter. Since we were not blood-related and were consenting adults," he said.

Meanwhile, the key accused in Sheena Bora's murder case and Rahul Mukherjea's stepmother Indrani Mukherjea on Tuesday said that 'It is true, the certificates are false & he (Rahul Mukherjea) has confessed in court that he has cheated people & the govt. She further claimed that her husband Peter Mukherjea had nothing to do with 9X Media.

Meanwhile earlier on Monday, Rahul Mukerjea in the cross-examination denied having any knowledge about Rs 10 lakh being paid to police for not registering a road accident case against him.

Rahul Mukerjea told the court it was not "really" an accident and that he had not crashed into the pregnant woman while riding a motorcycle. He said, "It was not really an accident. I had stopped my bike before any impact with the lady. However, the lady fell and raised a hue and cry. The police came and took my motorcycle. Then, I informed my father (Peter Mukerjea) and he got in touch with the police," the witness explained.

Let us tell you that the murder case was registered in 2015, three years after Sheena Bora was allegedly killed by her mother with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul. Indrani also had financial disputes with Sheena, the CBI has said. Besides Indrani, other accused in the case include Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna. All of them are currently out on bail.

(With Agencies Inputs)