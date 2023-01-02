'She Led From The Front': S Jaishankar Credits Sushma Swaraj With Bolstering Ties With Indians Abroad

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised former Foreign Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj for being at the forefront of improving relations with the Indian expat community.

Jaishankar made these comments while addressing Indian expats in the Austrian capital on Sunday.

On being asked about the changes in foreign policies that have changed since Sushma Swaraj became India's External Affairs Minister, Jaishnakar said, "I'm very glad that you mentioned my predecessor, the late Sushma Swaraj ji. The fact that our relationship with the Indian communities abroad are strong and will remain stronger, she led from the front."

"I would say in those five years when she was the minister as she was the face and the voice of that message," Jaishankar said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"And of course, we created a system for that to happen but I still feel that she was so symbolic of that change that I'm personally very grateful that you have recalled her at a time like this," he added.

Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on August 6, 2019, following a cardiac arrest. She served as the External Affairs Minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2019. She was also an accomplished lawyer and a veteran lawyer.

Jaishankar, during his address, also praised the contributions made in promoting India-Austria relations.

"When people think of India, they don't think of a country, they think of a person. They relate to an Indian and the experience they had with that Indian. If that experience with that Indian is good their impression of India flows from there. For me, all the diplomacy I do is nothing compared to the image and the sentiment that you create. So, keep doing what you are doing here. Let us see, our presence continues to grow," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On the Covid-19 challenges and the Ukraine conflict, the External Minister said that the Modi government will do whatever is necessary to take care of its citizens abroad.

"During Covid-19 or during the Ukraine crisis, we demonstrated that we will do whatever it takes, including putting our military forces to use to take care of Indians, and we do that because when people speak about the rise of India and taking its place in the world, the first duty of any country or government is to take care of its people. It's something that is a very deep belief of the Prime Minister himself," he added.