'She Is Divine': Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Name Newborn Daughter ‘Devi’

BIPASHA Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Saturday welcomed their first child six years after their marriage. The couple also shared an adorable picture of their daughter's feet from their Instagram handle and announced the name of their baby girl.

"Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine," reads the poster.

The post was flooded with many congratulatory messages from the Bollywood industry.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Welcome to this world little one 🐯🐯🐯 Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings."

Shamita Shetty also dropped many hearts along with "Congratulations".

"Congratulations darling Bipasha ❤️what a lovely name," wrote Sonam Kapoor who also welcomed her first son on August 20.

The couple announced the pregnancy in August. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be," wrote Bipasa Basu.

Her post further added, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," she added.

The duo tied the knot in 2016 and they keep sharing their beautiful pictures.

Earlier, on their sixth wedding anniversary, Karan shared their wedding video and also penned a heart-warming note for Bipasha.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu. I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!".

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.