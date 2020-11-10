Speaking to media persons through video conferencing, Aishwarya's mother said that she came home during the coronavirus lockdown as her college was closed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aishwarya Reddy, a bright student of Delhi's prestigious Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College died by suicide due to financial crisis and unavailability of a laptop to attend online classes. Aishwarya, who hailed from Telangana, left a suicide note in which she called herself a burden on her family. Aishwarya had reportedly asked for a laptop to attend online classes. Now her mother has shared more details about her death.

Speaking to media persons through video conferencing, Aishwarya's mother said that she came home during the coronavirus lockdown as her college was closed. Recently, she had received a notice asking her to vacate the college hostel. Aishwarya had asked for Rs 40,000 as she wanted to return to Delhi and prepare for the civil services exam.

However, her family had already taken loan of Rs 2 lakh and another gold loan worth Rs 1 lakh. They were not able to arrange the money.

Aishwarya wanted to leave Delhi

Her mother also claimed that Aishwarya had once told her that she wanted to leave Delhi and come back home. She wanted to study at the local college. However, she hesitated because she thought people will laugh at her for leaving such a prestigious college like Lady Shri Ram.

Aishwarya was a second-year student of Math Honours in Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. She had secured the admission after scoring 98.5 per cent in her class 12. Her father is a motorcycle mechanic and said that he would have somehow arranged the money had this not happened.

Aishwarya hanged herself on November 2 and left a suicide note, in which she had reportedly mentioned that she didn't want to be a burden on her parents. Meanwhile, several students and activists protested outside Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's house in Delhi. They said that Aishwarya was supposed to get a government scholarship but it got delayed. They said that had the government given her the scholarship on time, she would have been alive.

