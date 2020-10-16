Balwinder had fought the terrorists in Punjab during the state's 'years of turmoil' was shot dead inside his residence. He was also attacked in 2017.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind who fought terrorists with bravery in Punjab when the state was in turmoil, has been shot dead on Friday morning at his residence in Punjab's Tarn Taran. Balwinder was a key figure in Punjab's fight against terrorism and he was a recipient of Shaurya Chakra. His family members suspect that terrorists could be behind his murder.

The incident took around 7:00 am on Friday morning when some unknown people entered his house and started firing bullets at Balwinder Singh. He reportedly died on the spot. While the police are yet to make a statement on whether it was a terrorist attack, his brother Ranjit Singh has claimed terrorists could be behind the attack.

The security of Singh was recently withdrawn. He had opposed the decision as he had been attacked in the past as well. In 2017, some unidentified assailants had fired several rounds of bullets at his residence. Fortunately, none of his family members sustained any injuries during the attack.

According to reports, Singh also ran a school near his residence. He was also attacked by some people around a year ago. It was alleged by his family that during this attack, the police had reached half an hour late even as the nearest police station was Bhikhiwind. Later, senior officials visited him and assured action against those behind it.

