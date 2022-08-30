Shashi Tharoor's Response On Buzz About His Plan To Run For Congress President

Shashi Tharoor's latest article in the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi has sparked speculation that he is planning to run for party president. When reporters questioned him about it, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he had "no comment to make," but that he accepted what he wrote.

In an article published on Monday, the Congress leader stated that a "free and fair election process would be a healthy way to go about resolving the issue" of discontent among several leaders in the grand old party. However, he refused to say whether he would enter the race.

"I have nothing to say." "I accept what I wrote in my article, that an election would be beneficial to the Congress party," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the Mathrubhumi article, Shashi Tharoor stated that the party should have announced elections for the dozen seats on the CWC itself that are supposed to be elected. "Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions would have helped legitimise the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," said Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational reforms.

"However, electing a new president is a start towards the much-needed revitalisation of the Congress," he said, emphasising that he or she "should have a plan to fix what ails the party, as well as a vision for India." After all, a political party is a tool for the benefit of the country, not an end in itself."

Tharoor commented on the recent departure of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying that it was the latest in a steady stream of departures that has fuelled incessant media speculation and a daily dose of obituaries for the party. "In any case, a free and fair election process would be a healthy way to resolve the issue. It would validate the mandate being offered to the next president "Tharoor explained.

The Congress announced on Sunday that its presidential election would be held on October 17, noting that it is the only party in the country that follows such a democratic process. The outcome will be announced on October 19. Some leaders want Rahul Gandhi to take over as Prime Minister again.

The nomination period would begin on September 24 and end on September 30.