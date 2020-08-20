The panel called the Facebook representatives to discuss the alleged misuse of social media platforms in the wake of claims that the US firm did not apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the row over the alleged favouritism by Facebook, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday summoned the representatives of the social media giant on September 2.

The panel called the Facebook representatives to discuss the alleged misuse of social media platforms in the wake of claims that the US firm did not apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians.

Apart from the Facebook representatives, the standing committee has also asked the members of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to remain present on September 2 to discuss the subject of "safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space".

The notification from the panel came on the day when two BJP MPs, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Nishikant Dubey, who is also the member of the panel, wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking removal of Shashi Tharoor as the panel's chairman, alleging that the Congress leader was using the platform for a political agenda.

“Shashi Tharoor's tenure has been controversial... Speaking in Spenserian English in foreign accent does not give one freedom to an individual to disregard parliamentary institutions", Dubey in his letter wrote. Both Shashi Tharoor and Nishikant Dubey had already filed a breach of privilege motion against each other over the issue.

The feud between BJP and Congress erupted after a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts. The report by WSJ further stated that the company did this to avoid upsetting the ruling government.

Reacting to the controversy, Facebook on Monday said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

