Shashi Tharoor To File Nomination For Congress Presidential Polls On September 30

SENIOR Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination for the post of the President of the "Grand Old Party" on Friday(September 30).

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Tharoor, is approaching delegates from various states. He also took five sets of nomination papers for fifty delegates as proposers for his candidature as the party president.

On Saturday,Tharoor's representative arrived at the AICC headquarters bearing a letter of authorization from the Thiruvananthapuram MP. Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, presented him with five sets of nomination papers.

Tharoor's letter to Mistry said: "I write to you today to request you to kindly share five nomination forms for the upcoming AICC presidential elections with Aalim Javeri, a member of my staff... whom I have authorised to collect these on my behalf."

It is likely that the contest will be between Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister and Senior Congressman Ashok Gehlot. He had previously met with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The nomination period began on Saturday (September 24) and will end on Friday (September 30).

The date of scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to be on October 1. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on October 19.

The election will be important for the Congress as, after two decades, the 'Grand Old Party' is set to witness a contest for the party president wherein no members from the Gandhi family are contesting.

Sonia Gandhi took over as the party leader in 1998 and remained in office until 2017. Later, her son Rahul Gandhi was unanimously made the Congress president. He later resigned in 2019, accepting responsibility for Congress' loss in the 2019 general election.Sonia Gandhi hhas takenaken over the reins of the party since then as its interim president.

The last non-Gandhi Congress chief was Sitaram Kesri.