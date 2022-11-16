'Sick Minds': Shashi Tharoor Slams Trolls After Woman Receives Hate For Posting Photo With Him

The Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to hit out at the social media users attacking the girl and asked them to keep their 'sick minds' to themselves.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 02:09 PM IST
Minute Read
Shashi Tharoor speaks at The Thirteenth Edition of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday slammed trolls for abusing a woman who had posted a picture with him. The Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to hit out at the social media users attacking the girl and asked them to keep their "sick minds" to themselves.

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" Tharoor tweeted.

In his tweet, the Congress leader shared the woman's Twitter post narrating her unpleasant experience. The woman took down her post as hateful and derogatory remarks began flooding her social media post. She had met Tharoor, who is also an author, at a literary fest and clicked pictures with him.

"There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked up to him," she said.

"But people have started making filthy stories on the same," she said, adding that it "breaks her heart" to see how "RW people are using my pictures" for "political gains".

