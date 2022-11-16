Shashi Tharoor Not Named As Star Campaigner For Gujarat, Says ‘Congress Knows Who Or What Is Best For It'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor declined to address a campaign event in Gujarat after being requested by the party's student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Sources claim that this development unfolded after his name was not included in the star campaigners' list of the Indian National Congress for the assembly polls in the state.

The list of 40 star campaigners for the party includes the names of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi but not Tharoor.

Other star campaigners listed by the party are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CLP leader in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Chavan among others.

When asked if he was disappointed over his name being excluded from the list, Tharoor was quoted saying, "The Congress knows who or what is best for it, so the question of disappointment is irrelevant."

Earlier last month, Tharoor had lost to Kharge in the party's presidential poll after securing over 1,000 votes out of the more than 9,000 votes cast.

NSUI had invited Tharoor for the event in Gujarat but, according to PTI, sources close to him said he had to decline as his name was not present on the star campaigners' list.

In the past, Tharoor has campaigned for the party in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in 2014 and 2019; in the Kerala Assembly elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021; in local self-government elections in Kerala in 2010, 2015 and 2020; and most recently in the Noida by-election for Pankhuri Pathak.

Tharoor had served as the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and even campaigned for the post of the Secretary General of the UN before he began his political career in India.