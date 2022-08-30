Shashi Tharoor Mulls Running For Congress President: Report

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is considering ways to run for the post of party president, reported news agency PTI quoting sources. However, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational reforms, is yet to take a final call on it.

The Congress on Sunday announced that presidential election in the party will take place on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19. The notification, the party said, will be issued on September 22 and the filing of nomination would be held from September 24 to 30.

Tharoor, 66, has also wrote an article about the Congress presidential polls for the Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' calling for a "free and fair" election. In his article, he said that the party should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected.

"Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimize the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," he said.

"Still, electing a fresh president is a start towards the revitalisation the Congress badly needs."

He said the election also has other beneficial effects -- for instance, "we have seen the global interest in the British Conservative Party during their recent leadership race, a phenomenon we already witnessed in 2019, when a dozen candidates contested to replace Theresa May, and Boris Johnson emerged on top".

Replicating a similar scenario for the Congress will similarly increase the national interest in the party and galvanise more voters towards the Congress party once again, he said in the article.

"For this reason, I hope that several candidates come forward to present themselves for consideration. Putting forward their visions for the party and the nation will surely stir public interest," he wrote.

While the party as a whole is in need of renewal, the most urgent leadership position that needs to be filled is naturally that of the Congress president, Tharoor said.

Given the current state of the party, the perception of crisis and the national picture, whoever assumes the mantle of president will undoubtedly need to achieve the twin goals of energising the Congress party workers and inspiring the voters.

"He or she should have a plan to fix what ails the party, as well as a vision for India. After all, a political party is an instrument to serve the country, not an end in itself," he said.

"Either way, a free and fair election process would be a healthy way to go about settling the issue. It would legitimise the mandate being offered to the incoming president," he said.

On the recent exit of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tharoor wrote that the latest in a steady spate of departures has been fuelling incessant media speculation and a daily dose of obituaries for the party.

In turn, the Congress worker, who has already had to contend with the disappointment of the recent election results, risks further demoralisation, he said.

"The exit of valued colleagues does not help. I personally regret these departures, because I would have wanted these friends to stay in the party and continue to fight to reform it," he said.

"As a signatory of the so-called 'G-23' letter, I should say that it reflected concerns building up over many months among party members and well-wishers who wanted a re-energised Congress. These concerns were about the party's functioning not its ideology or values. Our only intention was to strengthen and revive the party, not to divide or weaken it," Tharoor wrote.

(With PTI inputs)