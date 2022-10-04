Rahul Gandhi Was Asked To Seek My Withdrawal From Cong Prez Race, But He Didn't: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses the media after filing his nomination for the post of the party President, at his residence, in New Delhi on September 30, 2022. (ANI Photo)

CONGRESS leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday claimed that former party president Rahul Gandhi was asked by senior leaders to seek the Thiruvananthapuram MP's withdrawal from the presidential race. However, Gandhi refused to do so and asked Tharoor to continue in the contest.

In Kerala for poll campaign, Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi believes that the contest would benefit the grand old party. "He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief's post," said Tharoor.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor said he never expected the big leaders of the party to back him, but went on to appeal for everyone's support. Refusing to back off from the polls, the MP said he cannot betray those who supported him till now.

Tharoor's statement came after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran publicly declared his support for veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the party chief's post.

"I was not expecting any support from the big leaders of the party and I am not expecting that now either. In fact, I met party workers at Nagpur, Wardha and then Hyderabad. They are the ones asking me to contest and not back away from it.

"I assured them I will not back away. I will not betray those who have supported me till now. Their confidence in me is what gives me the strength to move forward," he said.

A majority of his supporters are young party leaders and party workers, said Tharoor while seeking the support of all members.

On Sudhakaran's public support for Kharge, Tharoor said, "I do not need to decipher what is going on in people's minds. I will say one thing, whatever one says secretly or publicly, the ballot is secret. No one is going to know who voted for whom. People can vote according to their wishes and beliefs. They can decide whom they want to strengthen the party and prepare it to counter the challenges it would face in the future."

Sudhakaran probably expressed his personal decision and preference and "there is nothing wrong with that", said Tharoor.

"He cannot give a direction which is clear from the circular issued by the party debarring party office-bearers from campaigning for candidates. But please don't ask me about it. If the election authority wants to do something about it, it is up to them," he said.

Congress, in its election circular issued on Monday, said that AICC general secretaries/ in-charges, secretaries, joint secretaries, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, heads of frontal organisations, chiefs of departments, cells and all official spokespersons "shall not campaign for or against contesting candidates."

"If they wish to support any candidate, they must first resign from their organisational post, after that they participate in the campaign process," it said.

The Congress presidential election is scheduled to be held on October 17, and the counting of votes will take place on October 19. The results will be announced the same day. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll which will see widely supported Kharge take on Tharoor.