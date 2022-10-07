'Decentralised Powers, Popular Connect': Shashi Tharoor Shares His Vision For Congress In Poll Manifesto

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media during his campaign, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

CONGRESS Leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reaffirmed his candidature for the Congress presidential race and shared his goals for the party and its members. Tharoor, who faces widely backed party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge in the contest, said the ultimate aim is to make the party fit to take on BJP.

"My message is revive the party, re-energise it, empower workers, decentralise authority and be in touch with the people. This, I believe will make Congress politically fit to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP in the 2024 (general) election," Tharoor said.

Tharoor emphasised on limiting the term of office for state presidents and decentralising powers within the organisation as part of his vision for the grand old party.

"We need to reform the way our party functions. We need to bring young people in the party and give them real authority. At the same time, we should give greater respect to hardworking and long-serving karyakartas," he said releasing his poll manifesto.

Reiterating his respect for party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, Tharoor said the contest was a friendly one, but based on different approaches to face the BJP. The competition between him and Kharge was not ideological as both hail from the same party.

Tharoor highlighted 10 points in the manifesto. Here are some of his top agendas:

- decentralising powers

- strengthening party at the booth level

- utilising general secretaries for nation building activities

- dispensing their services as state in-charges

- giving state presidents a free hand in decision making

- limiting their term of office

- revive certain institutions like the parliamentary board

- return to the ethos of social work

- popular connect with people

"We need to reiterate the core convictions of the Congress. We are the party of inclusive India, a party that believes in equal rights and is against oppression. This is the idea we stood and fought for and we must reiterate it," he said.

"The party is not a machine to fight elections once in five years, but it should live along with and serve the people... we should connect with the people and work with them," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.