'Misrepresented': Shashi Tharoor Clarifies 'Boycott Effective' Remark After Ind-SL ODI Logs Low Turnout

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said his remark about low attendance during the third and final One Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka, has been misrepresented by some. (Image: ANI)

CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said his remark about low attendance during the third and final One Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka, has been “misrepresented by some.” People on social media urged fans to boycott the match by not purchasing tickets, for which Tharoor argued that boycotts are a democratic right, but they should target the person against whom they are protesting.

"Boycotts are a democratic right, but they should target the person against whom the boycotters are protesting. I have nothing against those who were understandably outraged by the Minister's callous comment that those who can't afford to buy a ticket need not attend the match," Tharoor said in a series of tweets.

1. It appears that my statement yesterday regretting the poor attendance at the third India-SriLanka ODI, as a result of the social media boycott urged by fans enraged by the insensitive remarks of the Kerala Sports Minister, has been misrepresented by some. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

The India-Sri Lanka cricket match was played in a half-empty stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor blamed the Kerala Sports Minister’s V Abdurahiman’s recent controversial comment on the ticket rate for the low turnout.

The controversy sparked after Kerala Minister in response to complaints from various quarters that the ticket prices for the ODI were excessively high, said those who can't afford it, need not go to watch the match.

"What is the need for reducing the tax? The demand is that the country is witnessing the phenomenon of price rise so the tax should be reduced. Those who are starving need not go to watch the match," the Minister had said.

In response to the Kerala minister's statement, Tharoor said, "The Sports Minister, who didn't bother enough to even attend the match, doesn't care if the gallery is full or empty. He was unaffected by the boycott. The protestors should have boycotted the Minister, not the game. The boycott only hurt the future prospects of cricket in Tvm."

The Congress MP further stated that the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) had nothing to do with the minister's “insensitive comments” and needed a good turnout to bolster its case for Tvm to be selected as a WorldCup venue later this year.