Sharjeel Imam Granted Bail Two Years After Arrest Over Inflammatory Speeches During Anti-CAA Protests

SHARJEEL Imam, a former JNU student, was granted bail on Friday by a Delhi court in a sedition case in which he is accused of making a "provocative speech" that allegedly incited violence in Jamia Nagar in 2019.

Delhi's Saket Court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in a case lodged against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia during anti-CAA-NRC protest in 2019. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

This development came a few days after the Delhi High Court requested that the trial court take into account Sharjeel Imam's request for relief under Section 436-A CrPC on the grounds that he had spent 31 months in detention as of the filing of the FIR.

In October 2021, a Saket Court refused Imam regular bail on the grounds that the tone and tenor of his "incendiary speech" had a detrimental impact on societal harmony, peace, and public quiet as reported by LiveLaw.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal granted bail to Sharjeel in FIR 242/2019 registered at the NFC Police station. A detailed order copy is awaited.

Section 436-A provides that when a person before the conclusion of trial has undergone an imprisonment of up to one-half of the maximum sentence specified for the offence alleged against him, he can be released by court on bail.

A mob had blocked traffic movement on the road and started damaging public/private vehicles and properties with sticks, stones and bricks, according to the police case. The prosecution has claimed that rioters got instigated by the speech delivered by Imam on December 13 in 2019 and then resorted to violence.