New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after PM Modi announced the rollback of the three contentious farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday escalated her attack on the prime minister over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were killed and said that PM Modi should not share the dais with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested for mowing down four farmers in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that PM Modi sharing the dais with Ajay Mishra would be an insult to the 700 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long farmers' protest against the farm laws. She also urged the prime minister to urgently remove Ajay Mishra as the Minister of States for Home Affairs. She also urged the PM to take back cases registered against the farmers and also provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers who died during the protests.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, along with the Prime Minister, were scheduled to attend a meeting with DGPs, IGPs of all the states/UTs and heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations at Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

Reading out her letter written to the Prime Minister, at a press conference here today, she said, "You may be aware that the main accused, Ashish Mishra, of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is the son of a minister in your cabinet. Since the beginning of the incident, the UP government has attempted to suppress the voice of justice. The Supreme Court had observed the UP government is trying to protect a special accused in the case."

Stating that the family members of the farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are in 'intolerable pain' and are demanding justice, the Congress leader said, "I met the family members of slain farmers, who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. They do not have any hope of getting justice if the MoS Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, continue to remain on the post."

The Congress leader said, "Your cabinet minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath share dais with the same minister. You are the Prime Minister of this country and it is your responsibility to deliver justice to the people of this country and also to the farmers."

"On Friday while addressing the nation, you said that in the national and the farmers' interests, the government has taken an unprecedented decision to repeal the three farm laws. You said that you have clear intentions towards farmers. If these are true, then giving justice to the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri should be your main responsibility," she added.

"But if continue to share the dais with Ajay Mishra Teni, then there will be a clear message from you that you are standing with the people who are protecting the criminals. If you participate, then it will be an insult to over 700 farmers who died during the anti-farm laws protest," said Priyanka Gandhi in her letter to PM Modi.



(With Agency Inputs)

