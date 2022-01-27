New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the first India-Central Asia summit, via a video conference with five Presidents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Government officials discussed several topics that focus on trade and connectivity, development partnerships, institutionalised frameworks for cooperation, culture and people-to-people contacts and the situation in Afghanistan.

The virtual summit was held after the leaders of the five Central Asian countries were unable to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday because of a surge in Covid-19 infections. They had been invited as chief guests for the Republic Day Parade.

The India-Central Asia Submit is the first engagement of its kind which aimed to strengthen the relationship between the countries. Kazakhstan is a key supplier of uranium to India and also the country’s largest trade partner in the region. Kyrgyzstan also is home to more than 15,000 Indian students. Likewise, Uzbekistan also shares a strategic partnership with India along with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi address:

Today's summit has three goals. First is to make it clear that mutual cooperation between India & Central Asia is necessary for regional security&prosperity. I want to make it clear that Central Asia is central to India's vision of an integrated&stable neighbourhood: PM Modi

The second goal of today's meeting is to give an effective structure to our cooperation, which will pave the way for the establishment of a platform for regular interaction among all stakeholders: PM Modi

The third goal is to prepare an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation, which will enable us to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation: PM Modi

All of us share same concerns & goals with regard to regional security. We are all concerned about the developments in Afghanistan. In this context too, mutual cooperation among us has become more important for regional security & stability: PM Modi

India has deep relations with all of the Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan has become an important partner in India's energy security. I express my condoles at the recent loss of lives in Kazakhstan: PM Modi

