The two COVID vaccine manufacturers can be provided royalty for use of their formula by other companies, he said, adding that scaling up vaccine production is needed to vaccinate everyone before the onset of the next wave of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday suggested the Centre to share the anti-COVID vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies to scale up the vaccine production in order to cater to the shortage faced by almost every state.

Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccine across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on a war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone in the next few months. He said the Centre should ensure that all the vaccine manufacturing plants in the country start producing COVID doses.

"Not just 2, several companies should be deployed to produce vaccines. The centre should collect the formula to produce vaccines from these 2 companies and give it to all those companies that can produce vaccine safely. Centre has the power to do this in these difficult times", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The two COVID vaccine manufacturers can be provided royalty for use of their formula by other companies, he said, adding that scaling up vaccine production is needed to vaccinate everyone before the onset of the next wave of COVID-19.

"Only 2 companies are producing vaccines. They produce only 6-7 crore vaccines a month. This way, it'll take over 2 yrs to vaccinate everyone. Many waves would've come by then. Important to increase vaccine production on war footing and frame national plan to vaccinate all", Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the second wave of Covid is dipping gradually in the city and there is no shortage of beds for Covid patients. "Lockdown has been successful as the number of daily cases has reduced in the last few days. Vaccination is in full swing and we have set a target to vaccinate all citizens of the national capital within the next three months," Kejriwal said.

Delhi had reported over 28,000 new cases in a day on April 21, the highest daily positive cases since the pandemic began early last year. The Chief Minister claimed that the state administration has not only arranged beds and other medical facilities for Covid patients, it has also started preparing for a third possible wave of Covid pandemic in the national capital.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan