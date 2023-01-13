Sharad Yadav No More: Condolences Pour In As PM Modi, Amit Shah, Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes

TRIBUTES have begun pouring in over the demise of veteran politician and founder-member of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Sharad Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders expressed their condolences saying his demise has caused “irreparable loss in the social and political sphere.”

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Yadav had "distinguished himself as an MP and Minister". "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar also expressed shock and grief over Yadav's death saying his demise has caused “irreparable loss in the social and political spheres.

“Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav. I had a very deep relation with Sharad Yadav ji. I am shocked and saddened by the news of his demise. He was a strong socialist leader. His demise has caused an irreparable loss in the social and political spheres. May his soul rest in peace," Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शरद यादव जी का निधन दुःखद। शरद यादव जी से मेरा बहुत गहरा संबंध था। मैं उनके निधन की खबर से स्तब्ध एवं मर्माहत हूं। वे एक प्रखर समाजवादी नेता थे। उनके निधन से सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 12, 2023

The condolence messages also came from Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge said Yadav strengthened the politics of equality.

"I am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, a senior leader of the socialist stream of the country, former JDU president. Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters," Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।



एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।



उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023

Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Received the sad news of the demise of Sharad Yadav ji. Sharad Yadav ji made his valuable contribution in Bihar and Indian politics for decades. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and supporters.”

शरद यादव जी के निधन का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। शरद यादव जी ने दशकों तक बिहार व भारतीय राजनीति में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान दिया। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 12, 2023

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also condoled the demise of former Union Minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav in a video message from Singapore.

Posting a video message on Twitter, Lalu Yadav from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery, said, "I am saddened to hear the news of big brother Sharad Yadav's death. He, besides late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and myself learnt politics of socialism from Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur."

"On many an occasion, Sharad Yadav and I fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness," Lalu Yadav added.

The 75-year-old was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon, near Delhi. After the demise of Yadav, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, where he breathed his last, released a statement saying that he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

"Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure," Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, releasing a statement.