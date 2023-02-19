Sharad Pawar Refuses To Get 'Involved' In Sena's Bow-Arrow Row, Day After ‘Accept It’ Remark

THE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that he does not want to get involved in the ongoing controversy over the bow and arrow symbol that has been officially given by the Election Commission to the Eknath Shide faction in a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"I do not want to get involved in the controversy regarding the name and symbol given to Eknath Shinde. I have already clarified my stand on the same two days back," the NCP chief said on Sunday in Pune.

Earlier on Saturday, Pawar assured Uddhav Thackeray that the loss of the symbol and party's name will not have any major impact. He further asked Thackeray to accept the Election Commission’s decision and take a new symbol as there can be no discussion.

“It is the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that's it,” Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday.

However, the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction decided to move to the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission’s decision of giving the ‘bow and arrow symbol’ and party name ‘Shiv Sena’ to the Shinde faction. The symbol was the legacy of Uddhav’s father Bal Thackeray who founded the outfit in 1966.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that a 2,000 crore deal is behind the bow-and-arrow symbol as 40 MLAs were bought with Rs 50 crore each. Raut also asserted evidence to support his claim.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of working in haste and said the decision shows ‘it works as BJP agent’. Whereas, the Eknath Shinde faction welcomed the move and called it a 'victory of democracy'.