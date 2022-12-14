'Sharabi Ho Gaye Ho': Nitish Kumar Screams In Bihar Assembly As BJP Protests Over Liquor Deaths

Nitish Kumar screamed at BJP MLAs after they repeatedly raised slogans against the Bihar government's liquor ban. (Image Credits: Screengrab from the video)

POLITICS in Bihar intensified on Wednesday with more deaths in the state after allegedly drinking spurious liquor. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today was seen losing his cool in the state Assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over the deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

At least six people died on Wednesday in Bihar's Chhapra after allegedly drinking spurious liquor. Bihar has prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol since 2016. Slamming the charges levelled by BJP leaders, Nitish Kumar in a viral video lost his temper and screamed at the BJP MLAs "Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)".

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Nitish's sharp response came after Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016 with BJP leaders protesting over the fresh casualties.

Vijay Kumar Sinha of the opposition questioned the efficacy of the liquor ban in the wake of deaths due to spurious liquor in Chhapra. Responding to Sinha, CM Nitish Kumar said, "what happened to you...were you not in favor of liquor ban?".

Besides Sinha, RJD MLA and former minister Sudhakar Singh also attacked CM Nitish regarding liquor ban in Bihar. RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh described the Chief Minister as suffering from mental bankruptcy. He said, "I must say clearly that banning any food or drink is mental bankruptcy".

At least five people in Chhapra died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, said police and warned the toll could rise. The police in the Ishauvpur area have called the deaths "suspicious" as they continue with probe and post-mortems. "Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," said the SP.

This is not the first time that spurious liquor has claimed the lives of so many people. Earlier in mid-August in a similar case in the same district in Bhagalpur village, five people had died after consuming liquor. Back in August, 11 people died, 12 fell ill and many complained about losing their eyesight in the Saran district of Bihar after consuming hooch liquor.

(With Agency Inputs)