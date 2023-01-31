Shanti Bhushan, Former Law Minister And Senior Advocate Dies At 97

FORMER Law Minister and Senior Advocate Shanti Bhushan died at the age of 97 on Tuesday following a brief illness, his family said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he will be remembered for his contributions for underprivileged

"He will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away," tweeted PM Modi.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled Bhushan's passing away. "My deepest condolences to the family members on his passing away. My prayers are for the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet. He was one of the top legal experts and legal activists who played a key role in several landmark reforms in the laws.

Bhushan, whose sons Jayant and Prashant Bhushan are leading lawyers, was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal.

Shanti Bhushan appeared in several cases of public importance. Shanti Bhushan had filed a plea in the apex court, challenging the roster practice of allocation of cases by the Chief Justice of India.

He represented petitioner Raj Narain in the Allahabad High Court in a famous case in which the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi was annulled for committing electoral malpractices.

He was quite vocal on the issue of corruption which led him to his brief association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).