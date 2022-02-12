New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Saturday woke up to shallow fog with an overall temperature recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius as of 9 am. The city is likely to witness strong winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the next 24 hours along with adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Although there is no sign of any rain activity in the Capital lately, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that downpour may occur around February 17.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded -1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below to normal level in isolated parts on Saturday. On the other hand, the maximum temperature hovered around 22-23 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is unlikely to breach the normal mark till February 13.

Further, a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 13 which is predicted to cause rainfall in various parts of the country.

Under its influence rains are likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from 13th to 15th February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15th February,

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'moderate' zone on Saturday, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 145. The air quality in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad also remained in a moderate zone in major areas.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 74 and 162 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

The air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the moderate category for the next three days as per SAFAR India.

