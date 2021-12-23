New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shallow fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday morning as a cold wave spell continues to persist in the city. Visuals from Jangpura and Lajpat Nagar this morning show people lighting bonfires to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that shallow fog conditions will prevail in Delhi for the next 2 days.

On December 26 cloudy sky with light rain is predicted. As for December 27 and 28, the weather forecast agency has said that rain or thunderstorm are likely, which could bring relief in the air pollution. There is also a possibility of drizzling on December 24 or 25, RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD said.

IMD earlier had issued an alert in the national capital due to record-breaking temperature dip as low as 3 degrees Celcius and also warned against the increasing air pollution levels in several stations of the city.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 387.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 'very poor' category.

The air quality of Noida remains in the 'critical' category for the second consecutive day with AQI at 525. With the AQI at 344, the air quality of Gurugram is at the 'very poor' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The physical classes in Delhi school resumed for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

