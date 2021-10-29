New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government on Thursday extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years. Shaktikanta Das' current term was scheduled to end on December 10, 2021. He will now stay on the post of RBI Governor till December 2024, said an official order.

The decision to reappoint Das was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the official statement.

Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years. He was the first non-economist in 28 years to be RBI governor.

Steering India's recovery in COVID era

Shaktikanta Das has been credited with leading India's monetary policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to industry experts, Das swiftly rolled out policy measures to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

Holding key governance portfolios, Das also acted as the Member of the 15th Finance Commission and as the G20 Sherpa of India.

Under his leadership, the RBI also took the necessary measures to aid recovery during the pandemic, including slashing interest rates and pursuing quantitative easing.

Shaktikanta Das - At a glance

• Shaktikanta Das is a retired 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. He was first appointed as the 25th RBI Governor in 2018, after the resignation of his predecessor Urjit Patel.

• Born in Bhubaneswar, he did his schooling at Demonstration Multipurpose School, Bhubaneswar. He then did his graduation (BA) and post-graduation (MA) in History from the prestigious St. Stephens College at Delhi University. He was also awarded D.Litt. by Utkal University in 2021.

• During his tenure as an IAS officer, he served both the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments in various roles.

• He previously held the post of Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs at the Finance Ministry.

• He has also held various positions in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure also previously.

• He has earlier been a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and India's Sherpa to the G20. He has represented India in various other international forums as well including SAARC, IMF and BRICS.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta