The girl was brutally attacked allegedly with a sharp object after being sexually assaulted by an unknown person in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening. The accused is still at large.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where a 12-year-old girl is admitted and undergoing treatment after she was sexually assaulted on Tuesday at her home.

Describing it as a barbaric crime, Kejriwal said he had spoken to the police chief and a hunt was on for the attacker. "The child is in a serious state, unconscious. Surgery has been done. She will be under observation for 24 to 48 hours," said Kejriwal, who also met the girl's father.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for them and will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members," he said as reported by news agency ANI.

Before going to the hospital, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter that the savage assault "has shaken me to the core", adding that "such predators roaming free cannot be tolerated".

एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

Earlier in the day Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also visited the minor girl. "The situation of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and multiple fractures," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said after she met the victim's family at AIIMS.

Initial investigations reveal that the girl's parents were away at work when she was assaulted. According to the police, she was struck on her head and face with a sharp object multiple times.

The minor was earlier admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where a team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after evaluating her injuries. Police have lodged a case against the unknown attacker under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

As the 12-year-old struggles to survive the trauma and physical and sexual assault, the Delhi Police has formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. The CCTV of the area in Paschim Vihar where the assault took place is being examined.

