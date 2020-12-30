Kapil Gurjar, the man who fired gunshots in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh locality during the anti-CAA protests in February, was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, just hours after being inducted.

The Ghaziabaad unit of the BJP said they had no idea about Gurjar's association with the Shaheen Bagh issue."Kapil Gurjar was part of a group of BSP workers who joined BJP today. We had no knowledge about his association with the Shaheen Bagh issue," said Sanjeev Sharma, President of the Ghaziabad BJP, as reported by news agency ANI.

Kapil, who owns a dairy business in Dallupura village on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, on February 1 fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests. The incident took place just days after a man fired his pistol on a group of anti CAA protesters in the area, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia University student.

