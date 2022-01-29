New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India are observing Martyrs' Day also known as Shaheed Diwas today (January 30th). On this day, the people of the country pay their tribute to all the freedom fighters who lost their lives during India's independence. In India, Shaheed Diwas is mainly observed on two days -- 30th January and 23rd March. January 30th also marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While on 30th January, Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House, 23rd March marks the day when people pay homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged to death by the British.

Why is Martyrs' Day celebrated on January 30?

Mahatma Gandhi's contribution towards the independence of India is no secret. Mahatma Gandhi taught the lesson of non-violence to the people of the country. He also tried to build the unity of the nation. On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers in the Birla House.

The day marks the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi towards the freedom of the country. The Father of the Nation was also the one who started the famous Non-Cooperation, Quit India, and numerous other movements. The main aim behind the moment was to free the nation from British rule without shedding any blood.

How is Shaheed Diwas celebrated?

Every year on this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the three Service Chiefs (Army, Air Force, and Navy) pay tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. As per the direction of the central government, 2 minutes of silence is observed in states and UTs on January 30 in the memory of martyred freedom fighters.

People across India observes seven Martyr's Day (at the national level also known as Sarvodaya day) in a year. The day is celebrated to honour the martyr's of the Nation. The seven days are:

30th January

23rd March

19 May

21 October

17 November

19 November

24 November

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen