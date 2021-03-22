Shaheed Diwas is widely celebrated in India and special parades and events are organised every year to remember the contributions of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru in India's battle for independence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is celebrated in India on March 23 every year to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru who lost their lives on this day in 1931 during India's struggle for independence.

Shaheed Diwas is widely celebrated in India and special parades and events are organised every year to remember the contributions of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru in India's battle for independence.

However, this year, Shaheed Diwas celebrations have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. However, you need to worry as you can still celebrate Shaheed Diwas by sharing these wishes, messages and quotes with your friends and family:

Shaheed Diwas 2021 Wishes and messages:

The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters. These martyrs sacrificed their lives to ensure that the future generation gets the freedom from chains of slavery.

These martyrs of patriotism gave their lives for an idea.

They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.

The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the nation.

The martyr sacrifices themselves entirely in vain. Or rather not in vain; for they make the selfish more selfish, the lazy more lazy, the narrow narrower.

The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins.

A martyr can never cooperate with death, go to death in a way that they’re not trying to escape.

The people who have made history are martyrs.

Martyrdom is a price one pays to ensure freedom for coming generations. Salute to all martyrs who ensured our freedom by sacrificing their lives.

The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode.

Shaheed Diwas 2021 Quotes:

"I do believe that ideas ripen quickly when nourished by the blood of martyrs"

"It is the cause, not the death, that makes the martyr"

"The people who have really made history are the martyrs"

"Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom"

"Martyrdom does not end something, it only a beginning"

"Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland"

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma