New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising heat and severe heatwaves, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an 'orange alert' in Delhi and neighbouring areas of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the weather department, the severe heat wave will continue in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for four more days.

“Orange alert has been issued in Delhi. There is a severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of MP, Rajasthan. Temperature is varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius and shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spell very severe,” senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said on Monday.

“Heatwave condition in isolated places is likely over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha till Tuesday; Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during till Wednesday; Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand till June 9,” the weather forecast department said.

Meanwhile, as per IMD scientists, the northeastern parts of India are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

“In north-eastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings,” he said

He further said mentioned that the season of monsoon is yet to begin anywhere in the northern part of the country. “We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far,” the IMD scientist said.

According to IMD, heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in isolated pockets over the northwest, central and adjoining east India during the next three to four days.

The IMD also predicted an intense spell of rainfall over the northeast and southern peninsula from Tuesday onwards.

“Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days,” it said.

The IMD predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep while scattered rainfall is expected over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during the next five days that is until this week of June 2022.,

Posted By: Ashita Singh