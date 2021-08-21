New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains passing through Uttar Pradesh in wake of the ongoing protest of the farmers against the three contentious agricultural acts. This comes after passengers at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations faced difficulties after four trains got terminated midway because of the farmers' protest.



Here's the full list of cancelled trains:





How can passengers claim their refunds?



Due to the farmers' protest, several cases have emerged where passengers had booked their trains but were not able to travel. In this case, the Moradabad Railway Station has come with five counters where commuters can get their refunds for the tickets.



Speaking to ANI over the issue, K Thakur, a railway official at the Moradabad Railway Station said, "Two trains in Moradabad and two in Bareily, have been cancelled in view of farmer’s protest."



Meanwhile, a passenger at the Moradabad Railway Station's refund counter said, "we were asked to vacate the train as they said that the train won’t go forward. I have come to cancel my ticket".



The farmers protest started on November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen