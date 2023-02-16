several-tamil-nadu-fishermen-allegedly-attacked-by-sri-lankan-boats-near-kodiyakarai

SEVERAL fishermen were allegedly attacked by people in Sri Lankan boats while they were fishing on Wednesday night near Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district.

The injured was rushed to the hospital during the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai also wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and asked him to intervene into the matter.

(Wit inputs from ANI)