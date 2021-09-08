In a tragic incident two passenger ferries collided with each other in the Brahmaputra river in Assam on Wednesday after which several people are feared missing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several people are missing after two passenger ferries collided with each other in the Brahmaputra river in Assam on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350 km from Guwahati.

"There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued," Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman was quoted as saying by ANI. "Resue teams are on the spot," he added.

Videos of the incident emerged on the internet wherein some people can be seen holding the boat and others can be seen jumping into the river to save themselves.

While a bunch of people managed to swim and save their lives, many are still feared to be missing. According to the reports, the mishap happened when the small ferry which was heading towards the Kamalabari hit the bigger ferry which was coming from the other direction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and tweeted: "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Expressing grief over the disastrous incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow."

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat.



Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the accident site and rescue operations are on to find the missing people.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen