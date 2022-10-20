3 Killed, Several Injured In AC Blast At Chemical Fertilizer Plant In Maharashtra's Raigad

AT LEAST three workers died while several others were injured after an air-conditioner compressor exploded at Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) plant at Alibag in adjoining Raigad district on Wednesday evening, a police official said. According to the Raigad police official, the incident took place when a group of workers were repairing an air conditioner at the RCF unit.

Soon after the information was received that compressor exploded in the RCF unit in Alibag, the police reached the spot immediately and initiated the investigation. The deceased workers were identified as Dilshad Alam (29), Faizan Sheikh (32), and Ankit Sharma (27) who died on the spot. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

As per the source, one of the injured workers suffered 60 per cent burns and was admitted to National Burns Centre at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. The other two sustained hand and head injuries and were shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mumbai.

Responding to the incident, the public sector company, however, said the incident happened when AC was being installed at the unit by the third-party vendor and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

"Three labourers died, while three others were injured in the incident. Further investigation was underway and we will register a case at the Alibag police station," Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police of Raigad district, told PTI.

According to the source, the injured people have been identified as Sazid Siddiqui, Jintendra Sherke and Atinder. They were later shifted to hospitals in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for further treatment.

