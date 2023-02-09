Seven Students Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Collides With Auto Rickshaw In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

SEVEN students died while a student and an auto driver were injured after an auto carrying school students was hit by a truck near Korar village in Kanker district.

According to P Sundarraj, IG Bastar, the injured people were rushed to a hospital in Korar.

Chhattisgarh | Seven students dead while a student and an auto driver injured after an auto carrying school students was hit by a truck near Korar village in Kanker district. Injured students rushed to hospital in Korar, confirms IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/AI19yPmJ7T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 9, 2023

Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "The news of the death of 5 school children in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at Korar Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is heartbreaking. Four children were seriously injured in the incident and all possible help is being extended by the health department to them. May God give courage to the families of the dead. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible help."