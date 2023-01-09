Seven-Month Pregnant Woman Burnt In Delhi, Calls It Accident; Her Brother Blames Husband, In-Laws

A SEVEN months pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana region of Delhi, informed the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Monday.

Reportedly the woman suffered serious burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

बवाना में 7 महीने गर्भवती महिला को उसके पति और ससुराल वालों ने पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया। लड़की बुरी तरह से झुलस गई और उसका अब अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। हमने दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है। पीड़िता की हर संभव सहायता भी कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली में अपराध बढ़ते जा रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/T55xOvPECh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 9, 2023

"In Bawana, 7 months pregnant woman was burnt by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol. The girl suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have issued notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crime is increasing in Delhi," tweeted Maliwal.

7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Woman suffered serious burn injuries&is undergoing treatment at hospital.We've issued notice to Delhi police & providing all help to victim: Swati Maliwal,Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/ixxWO7JWzy — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that the accused has been identified as Khusboo and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

"Her husband Veer Pratap had also suffered burn injuries. As per victim's statement, she was burnt after a boy threw paint thinner into bonfire near which she was sitting," the police said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The brother of the victim alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and was burnt by them. The case was brought to the notice of SDM Narela, added the police.

According to a report by the news agency IANS, her brother also alleged that his sister's husband and in-laws started harassing her immediately after her marriage.

Meanwhile, the national capital, in the past too, has witnessed severe crime against women.

The Shraddha Walkar murder case, which shook the nation last year is one of them. She was not only killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail but also chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it at different places in and around Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)