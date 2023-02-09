Seven Labourers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Oil Tank In Andhra Pradesh; FIR Lodged

SEVEN workers of an edible oil packaging factory because of suffocation while cleaning an oil tank in a village near Andhra Pradesh, said district officials as per a report by PTI.

According to the police, five of the workers hailed from Paderu and two belonged from Peddapuram.

The incident reportedly happened at G Ragampet at nearly 8.30 am when one of the labourers was cleaning the tank where the oil was stored.

Andhra Pradesh | Several workers hospitalised after inhaling gas while cleaning tankers of an edible oil manufacturing company in Ragampeta village.



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/MKB2e4XVgE — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

The labour accidentally slipped and fell into it. Meanwhile, in order to save him, six other workers also entered the tanker and were suffocated.

Speaking about the same to the media, Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla said that the factory has been sealed and a case under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been registered.

She also informed that a four member committee headed by Joint Collector has been formed to inquire the negligence and submit a report within three days.

The panel is currently going through the documents and the approval the factory had for running the oil packaging facility. Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the failure.

According to an official release, an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh has been announced by the state government for the kin of victims while the factory also has been ordered to provide compensation.

(With inputs from agency)