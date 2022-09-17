7 Dead, Over 12 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

SEVEN died and nearly thirteen passengers were injured after a bus fell off the bridge over the Siwan river Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the injured are being treated at different hospitals, informed Superintendent of Police (SP), Hazaribagh.

"Bus was going to Ranchi from Giridih," the official said.

(This is a breaking story and more updates are awaited).