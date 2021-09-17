Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan: The 20-day programme will continue till October 7 in which the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive and encourage people to use Khadi and local products.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's first PM who was born in independent India, turned a year older on Friday. As he turned 71, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a 20-day mega event -- Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan -- to mark his "20 years in public service".

The 20-day programme will continue till October 7, the day PM Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, in which the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive and encourage people to use Khadi and local products.

The party has also decided to hold a campaign to clean the river Ganga at 71 sites in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated to place in February or March next year.

"Intellectuals and famous personalities will be invited to attend events that focus on PM Modi's life and his achievements. In various languages, opinions and articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to the public," the BJP said.

The BJP is also planning to make PM Modi's birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day. For this, it is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.

"What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid," said BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, as reported by news agency ANI.

Born in Gujarat on September 17, 1959, PM Modi became a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1978. In 1985, he was assigned to the BJP by the RSS. PM Modi emerged as a strong leader in Gujarat and became the Chief Minister of the state in 2001.

Since 2001, PM Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma