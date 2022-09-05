Setback for Uddhav Thackeray As Maharashtra Guv Approves Withdrawal Of 12 MLC Nominations

On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the withdrawal of a list of 12 names proposed by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray for nomination to legislative council (MLC) seats in 2020.

The Governor's action follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's letter to the Governor requesting the resignation of MLCs.The new administration, while withdrawing the names, has informed the Raj Bhavan that it will send a fresh list of MLC nominations.

Previously, the MVA government and the then-opposition BJP had a heated exchange of words, with MVA leaders alleging that the Governor was withholding the names at the BJP's request.

The Governor held the names proposed by MVA for more than two years without nominating them to the Legislative Council. The government led by Uddhav Thackrey had nominated 12 people as MLCs two years ago, but the names given to the governor were never approved. Among the 12 names proposed by the MVA was actor Urmila Matondkar, who had joined Shiv Sena after leaving Congress.

Apart from her, the list includes the names of Vijay Karanjkar, Nitin Bangude-Patil, and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from the Shiv Sena; farmers' leader Raju Shetti, former minister Eknath Khadse, Yashpal Bhinge and folk singer Anand Shinde from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); and Rajni Patil, Sachin Sawant, Anniruddha Vankar, and Muzaffar Hussain from the Congress.

The Uddhav Thackrey-led government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, lost the confidence of the house in June this year after a revokt in the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators. Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister along with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30.

The MVA leaders also brought the issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Governor was deliberately not appointing MLCs. However, when there was no response, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Bombay High Court in this regard, but the court refused to give any direction to the Governor.