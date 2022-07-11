Setback For Uddhav Thackeray As SC Asks Maharashtra Speaker Not To Take Action Against Shinde Camp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday got a breather from the Supreme Court after it refused an urgent hearing on a plea filed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters over the disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appearing on behalf of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, to inform Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to take action against the rebels under the disqualification notices issued against them.

"Please inform the assembly speaker not to take any decision unless the plea is decided," CJI Ramana was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. "This matter will require constitution of bench and will take some time to be listed. Not tomorrow. But inform the speaker what we said."

However, the Thackeray camp - which has filed couple of petitions in the top court - was disappointed with the court's order, but said it has faith in the Supreme Court.

"The question is not about the survival of Shinde govt... the larger question is about the survival of Democracy... It's also a big test for the 'free and fair' Judiciary….!" Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Raut later attacked Chief Minister Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that "some people" in Maharashtra have been claiming that the Supreme Court order will be in their favour.

"Is the Supreme Court in their pocket? No, the Supreme Court is independent and impartial and the apex court has to decide on this," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Thirty-nine MLAs, led by Shinde, rebelled against Thackeray and urged the Sena chief to break the alliance with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Although Thackeray dismissed their demands, he was forced to resign from his position as Maharashtra Chief Minister due to inadequate numbers.

Later, Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, thanks to support from the BJP. His government later won the floor test in the 288-member legislative assembly.