Setback For Shinde Faction As Bombay HC Allows Team Thackeray To Organise Dussehra Rally

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday granted permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, rejecting an intervention application of Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar for permission to organise Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 5, 2022.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body's order refusing them permission.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order was a "clear abuse of process of law and bonafide," said the court.

The bench gave permission to the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

Earlier, on Thursday, while hearing a petition of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction seeking permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the Bombay High Court allowed it to amend its petition to challenge the BMC's decision refusing the nod and posted the matter for Friday.

Meanwhile, the BMC on September 21, had said it was denying permission as a similar application had been filed by MLA Sada Sarvankar of the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and if permission was granted to one faction, it would lead to law and order problems as apprehended by local police.

The Dussehra rally has been conducted by Shiv Sena every year since 1966. However, this year the rally is significant as the Shiv Sena government is now split up into two factions and the rally was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe a dig at Shinde, mentioning that the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event.

"Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the state will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will hold the rally. It doesn't matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks," Thackeray had said addressing workers of his party, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

