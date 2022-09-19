Setback For Mamata Banerjee As BJP Sweeps 11 Out Of 12 Seats In Nandigram Cooperative Body Polls

IN A major blow to the Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, the Bhartiya Janata Party has swept the cooperative body election in Nandigram. The Saffron party won 11 seats in the Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity, which was earlier run by the TMC. The ruling party in the state led by Mamta Banerjee could only manage to win one seat out of the 12 sanctioned positions.

The election to the cooperative body was held on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress last month won big in another part of Nandigram. It won 51 seats in Nansigram-2Block,while the CPM and BJP could only win one seat each.

Amidst the ongoing poll process on Sunday, both the parties, TMC and BJP, accused each other of violence. The saffron party alleged Trinamool was trying to bring in outsiders to disrupt the electoral process. The TMC had similar allegations against Suvendu Adhikari.

According to the news agency PTI, a local panchayat samiti member who claimed to be a Trinamool member was seen on TV channels being abused by some women who tore his shirt. The police came to his aid.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former aide to Mamata Banerjee who defected from the TMC and joined the BJP months before the 2021 Bengal election, represents the Nandigram constituency.

Mamata Banerjee won the state election, becoming Chief Minister for the third time, but she lost a prestige battle to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The saffron party leader, Adhikari, tweeted, "Nationalist greetings to all the Cooperative Society voters of Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samiti, of my Nandigram Constituency, for electing the BJP panel of directors. Victories like this pave the path for greater success in the future."